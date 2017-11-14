Tonight on TV: Nov. 14 – Future Man, This Is Us, Damnation

It’s a great night to hang out and see what’s new tonight on TV!
Why tonight? HULU dropped their new series Future Man today! The show, which stars Josh Hutcherson, Ed Begley Jr., Glenne Headly and Eliza Coupe, is about a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humanity. Bonus: Seth Rogen is the show’s executive producer/director.
Not ready to binge? The Voice is new tonight for day 2 of its 3-day playoffs.
#TeamAdam: We’re going to SLAY #VoicePlayoffs. #TeamBlake: That’s funny because we already did. 😂 pic.twitter.com/b6ew9lL5bh
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 14, 2017
Then there’s the line-up of comedies over on ABC to watch.
Still not sure? Here’s what’s new tonight on TV: