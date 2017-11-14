Tonight on TV: Nov. 14 – Future Man, This Is Us, Damnation

It’s a great night to hang out and see what’s new tonight on TV!

Why tonight? HULU dropped their new series Future Man today! The show, which stars Josh Hutcherson, Ed Begley Jr., Glenne Headly and Eliza Coupe, is about a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humanity. Bonus: Seth Rogen is the show’s executive producer/director.

Not ready to binge? The Voice is new tonight for day 2 of its 3-day playoffs.

Then there’s the line-up of comedies over on ABC to watch.

Still not sure? Here’s what’s new tonight on TV:

ABC – The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat, Black-ish, The Mayor and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

CBS – NCIS, Bull and NCIS: New Orleans

The CW – The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

FOX – Lethal Weapon, The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC – The Voice, This Is Us and Law & Order: True Crime

HULU – The Mindy Project and Future Man

FX – American Horror Story

USA – Damnation