Tonight on TV: Nov. 15 – Dynasty, Criminal Minds, Chicago P.D.

It’s another fine night to check out what’s new tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV has a great gathering of dramas to tune into from crime to teen angst to comedy.

NBC’s The Voice is new for the third night in a row leading up to the live finales while ABC comedies are all decked out for Thanksgiving – which is next week already!

But what I have really been enjoying of late is Chicago P.D. – and dare I say it more than Fire this season. I am thrilled that Antonio is back on the team and continues to try to keep himself and the team on the moral high ground. The addition of Tracy Spiridakos who plays Hailey, and replaced Sophia Bush’s Erin, had diluted the Voigt drama and brought new life to the show. In addition, the subplot with Atwater and his siblings was open and honest, showing how reversed right and wrong are on the streets.

So what’s new to watch tonight on TV? Here’s the list:

ABC – The Goldbergs, Speechless, Modern Family and American Housewife followed by Designated Survivor.

CBS – Survivor, SEAL Team and Criminal Minds

The CW – Riverdale and Dynasty

FOX – Empire and Star

NBC – Blacklist, The Voice and Chicago P.D.

FXX – You’re the Worst

Hulu – Chance

Spike – The Shannara Chronicles

USA – Mr. Robot