Tonight on TV: Nov. 19 – American Music Awards, The Walking Dead, Ghosted

Go live for the AMAs with TCC or watch The Walking Dead?

We’ve got a bit of a curveball tonight on TV with the Amercian Music Awards airing tonight on ABC.

They are going up against The Walking Dead and Outlander, which could put a crimp in viewership. I know here, as an Outlander addict, I am trying to figure out if I can finagle a couple “sick” hours to catch up on what I am missing while live-blogging the AMAs. You’ll have to join me on Twitter @amore475, along with my cohorts, @stephendare and @thejoshuataylor as we announce winners, critique the clothing and bicker about the broadcast.

For those of you who cannot be torn from your shows, here’s what’s new tonight on TV:

ABC – American Music Awards (live-blogging @celcafe)

TONIGHT we will find out the winner of New Artist of the Year presented by @TMobile! There's still time to vote: https://t.co/1Fk5lrI45d pic.twitter.com/QYMflA7jNM — AMAs (@AMAs) November 19, 2017

CBS – 60 Minutes, Wisdom of The Crowd, NCIS: Los Angeles and Madam Secretary

FOX – Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Ghosted, Family Guy and The Last Man On Earth

NBC – Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

AMC – The Walking Dead and Talking Dead

HBO – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Showtime – Shameless, White Famous and SMILF

There's no better way to end your week than with tomorrow's lineup on #Showtime.

Catch #Shameless at 9p/8c, followed by #SMILF at 10p/9c, and #WhiteFamous at 10:30p/9:30c. pic.twitter.com/wzzkRKEugH — Showtime (@Showtime) November 18, 2017

STARZ – The Girlfriend Experience and Outlander

TNT – Good Behavior