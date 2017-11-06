Tonight on TV: Nov. 6 – Dancing with the Stars, Supergirl, Superior Donuts

We’ve got a solid Monday tonight on TV.

One of my favorite comedies is back and I am loving season 2. Superior Donuts really has a laugh for everyone. Plus the cast! Katey Sagal would be funny in anything, but add in acting legend Judd Hirsch and the comedy becomes epic. What really pulls the two together however is Jermaine Fowler. The comedian has worked in television since 2013, but this show, in which he is also executive producer, has made him a household name. That and hosting the 2017 Emmys, but we don’t talk about that.

DWTS is a two-hour special in which the six remaining couples will perform two numbers – a regular couples dance and a special trio dance. In that group is Jordan Fisher, who is partnered with Lindsay Arnold. We caught up with Jordan when the show first started, check out what he had to say here.

Here’s what’s else is new tonight on TV:

ABC – 2 hour Dancing with the Stars

CBS – 9JKL, Kevin Can Wait, Superior Donuts and Scorpion

FOX – Lucifer and The Gifted

NBC – The Voice and The Brave

The CW – Supergirl and Valor