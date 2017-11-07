Tonight on TV: Nov. 7 – Fresh off the Boat, Lethal Weapon, The Flash, Damnation premiere

Happy (?) Election Day! For anyone not watching the polls, there’s plenty to see tonight on TV!

With baseball over – and congratulations to the Houston Astros on winning their first World Series, the momentous engagement and the newlyweds! – FOX is back to regular scheduling! I have missed those Tuesday night antics!

Also new tonight is The Flash. I have a love/hate relationship with this show. I didn’t watch it from the start, it was actually through editing the recaps on the site which got me to start watching. I do find the storylines are a bit weak, so much that my kids can predict the endings of the episodes, which can be offputting. But I really love what each character brings to the table. Barry (Grant Gustin) would not see the success of the show as a character or as an actor without the rest of the cast. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has evolved into this father figure for all of Team Flash, while the inner demons of Caitlyn/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) add much-needed depth to the program. Then there’s Tom Cavanah (Harrison Wells, et al) whose characters are so odd and interesting you can’t wait to see more. But of them all, I find Cisco, his growth into his own person, not just as a meta, but coming out of Barry’s shadow, plus that charming smile, most fascinating.

If you’re not watching the polls or Lethal Weapon or The Flash here’s what else is new tonight on TV:

ABC – The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat, Black-ish, The Mayor and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

CBS – NCIS, Bull and NCIS: New Orleans.

FOX – Lethal Weapon, The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

NBC – This Is Us and Law & Order: True Crime.

The CW – The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

HULU- The Mindy Project.

USA – Damnation.