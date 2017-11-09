Tonight on TV: Nov. 9 – Grey’s Anatomy 300th episode, Gotham, Life in Pieces, Supernatural

It’s going to be an epic night tonight on TV for Grey’s Anatomy fans as they celebrate their 300th episode!

The show, which began in 2005, has not only lasted over a decade but has a new wealth of viewers in teens who are able to watch the show for the first time from the beginning thanks to Netflix.

Over the years we have covered many aspects of the show from the best sex scenes to the doctors that left the show and the worst spoiler alert ever when Derek’s death (sorry, may still be a spoiler for some) was announced before many people had the chance to watch the highly anticipated episode.

Grey’s has left us on the edges of our seats frustrated, sobbing, screaming and heartbroken for 299 episodes. Tonight’s landmark episode will probably have an even wider range of emotions in store for us.

And if you’re not tuning in to #Greys300, here’s what else is new tonight on TV:

ABC – Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder

CBS – The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Mom, Life In Pieces and S.W.A.T.

The CW – Supernatural and Arrow

FOX – Gotham and The Orville

NBC – Thursday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals