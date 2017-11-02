Top 5 things you need to know about Jon Bellion

The MTV Europe Music Awards are being held on Nov. 12, 2017. While the list of nominees includes those you might expect — Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar all leading the pack — there’s also a couple of smaller bands, who are starting to gain more and more notice, who made the list.

Credit: YouTube

One such artist is Jon Bellion. Twenty six years old and having already released four mix-tapes and one studio album — The Human Condition, Bellion has significantly grown in popularity during the last year.

Known for his rapping, songwriting and recording producing, Bellion is an artist that you’re going to want to keep an eye on. This year, he’s up for ‘Best Push’ — aka best breakthrough artist — at the EMAs, along with ten nominees that include names like The Head and the Heart, Hailee Steinfeld and Khalid.

Make sure you tune into the awards on Nov. 12, but, in the meantime, check out this list (and all our other lists too!) about the top five things you need to know about Jon Bellion.

