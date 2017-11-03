Top 5 things you need to know about Khalid

The MTV Europe Music Awards are being held on Nov. 12, 2017. While the list of nominees includes those you might expect — Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar all leading the pack — there are also a couple of newer artists, who are starting to gain more and more notice, who made the list.

Khalid is one of those artist. His hit single “Location” debuted in Dec. of 2016, marking the beginning of the young American’s rise to fame as it peaked at number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Since then he’s released several other singles, as well as his first studio album American Teen.

Still being relatively new to the music industry, Khalid is up for ‘Best Push’ — aka best breakthrough artist — at the EMAs this year, along with ten other nominees such as The Head and the Heart, Jon Bellion and Hailee Steinfeld.

Tune into the awards on Nov. 12, but for now check out this list on the top five things you need to know about Khalid.