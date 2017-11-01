Top 5 things you need to know about MTV EMA nominated The Head and the Heart

The MTV Europe Music Awards are being held on Nov. 12, 2017. While the list of nominees includes those you might expect — Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar all leading the pack — there’s also a couple of smaller bands, who are starting to gain more and more notice, who made the list.

One of those bands is The Head and the Heart. The band, based in Seattle, released their first self-titled album The Head and the Heart in 2011, followed by Let’s Be Still in 2013 and Signs of Light in 2016. With an indie-alternative rock feel, the group’s most recognized song is easily “Rivers and Roads,” which debuted on The Head and the Heart.

This year, following the release of Signs of Light, the band is finally gaining some of the recognition they deserve. They’re up for ‘Best Push’ — aka best breakthrough artist — at the EMAs this year, along with ten nominees that includes names like Hailee Steinfeld, Jon Bellion and Noah Cyrus.

In order to give The Head and the Heart the proper credit they deserve, we’ve created a list of five facts regarding the band. Click next to find out what you need to know.