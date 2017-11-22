Top 5 Food Network chefs to have over for Thanksgiving

Ever wonder what Thanksgiving is like for the people you see on the Food Network or Cooking Channel? The food must be amazing. Do they let anyone help in the kitchen? Or do they take the day off and let others do the cooking?

Many people fantasize about having their favorite chef come to their home and cook for their family for the holidays.

Even for those who like to cook, just having the expert on hand to guide the meal would be a dream come true.

Something remarkable about the personalities on The Food Network and The Cooking Channel is that they have to have more going for them than just mad cooking skills to be popular. They have to know their stuff, be able to teach recipes and be likable. In other words, these chefs and home cooks must pass the beer test in order to last.

Imagine having them over? Not just to cook, but also to hang out with. Would Chef Robert Irvine be used as a tree by the children who wanted to body climb him? How much fun would Anne Burell, Guy Fieri, Sunny Anderson, Carla Hall, Jet Tila, Simon Majumdar, Scott Conant and Michael Symon be at a games night after the feasting is done? Would Bobby Flay, Cat Cora and Duff Goldman fight to see who gets to be the bartender for the festivities? What about Ina Garten? What fun stories would she tell?

Here are the Top Five Celebrity Chefs you want to over for Thanksgiving

Curtis Stone

Curtis Stone is a handsome chef who is a staple as a judge on cooking challenge shows. His sweet-nature, wonderful Australian accent and rich laugh would be a welcome addition to any party. He could supply his granny’s roasted spuds. This garlicky, crispy dish is a cool switch from traditional mashed potatoes. Also, his Aussie sausage rolls would be a lovely appetizer offering.

Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is one of the most popular food bloggers around and is known for her welcoming personality and family-friendly dishes. Imagine her telling stories of life on the ranch and taking photos of all when she isn’t whipping up something wonderful for Thanksgiving. Her bacon wrapped-dates would be the perfect appetizer to get things off to a salty-sweet start.

Ted Allen

Ted Allen spends a lot of time on Chopped, but also is the author of two cook books. It would be so nice to have him in the kitchen to direct traffic and keep everyone calm. When family drama exists, Ted could easily help dissipate any trouble with his calm, yet friendly demeanor. Have him help you make some of his special Cointreau cranberry relish and that will delight you and your guests.

Giada De Laurentiis

Is Giada ever not smiling? Imagine this positive presence in your kitchen. Perhaps she would help you with your bird? Her turkey with Herbes de Provence and citrus is amazing. It would certainly add more smiles to you and your guests.

Alton Brown

Alton Brown is like the cool, odd uncle that everyone can’t wait to have stop by for a family gathering. He is fun and knows a lot about everything. He would probably have any great stories about some of his favorite battles on Cutthroat Kitchen. Just make sure he brings his famous baked macaroni and cheese.

Which Food Network personality would you most want to have over for Thanksgiving?