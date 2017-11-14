Trailer Park Boys Drop a 360 Camera Tour of the Trailer Park

Trailer Park Boys is undoubtedly one of the most interesting stories of indie film/television success. The Canadian mockumentary style comedy has entertained the near prurient interests that hipsters have in trailer park hijinks for 17 years. Its been films, its been a television show, its been a streaming internet sensation and now its a Netflix Original.

If you havent watched at least an episode, then you are truly missing out on one of the guilty low brow pleasures of hipster archness.

If you are already acquainted with the bete noir campiness of Ricky, Bubbles and Julian, then this 360 video tour of the mythical Sunnyvale Trailer Park will be a real treat.

Remember that as of now, the best browser window to view 360 videos is in Google Chrome. Safari doesnt have the extension for it just yet. But its just mindblowing in a VR Headset. Check it out and let us know what you think!

The creators and actors of the show have never been timid about experimenting with new formats and new ideas—which undoubtedly saved the show from extinction a few times.

It was created by Mike Clattenberg back in 1999 but a few years back the actors who portrayed Ricky (Rob Wells), Julian (John Paul Tremblay), and Bubbles (Mike Smith) purchased the rights to the show from the original producers, and created their own internet streaming network called “Swearnet”.

In March 2014, Swearnet began co-producing the show. Partnering with the streaming service Netflix, Seasons 8 and 9, as well as 3 new specials were underway. Season 8 premiered on September 5, 2014, followed by Season 9 which aired on March 27, 2015.

Later that year, the show received the green light for two more seasons, and began production on Season 10. Finally after only 14 years, the Canadian government granted the cast and crew money to help produce the new season, and a new spin-off series.

Season 10 aired to Netflix on March 28, 2016.

A new 8 part series titled, Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: Europe, became available for streaming on Netflix on October 28, 2016. A vlog series called State of the Union on Swearnet.com confirmed a second season taking place in the United States. The new season, still in production, is called, “Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA”. It will be available on Netflix November 24, 2017.

On June 19, 2017, the cast confirmed that Trailer Park Boys had been renewed for Season 12.