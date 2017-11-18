Trevor Noah Confessional 360 Video Riff

Trevor Noah, Daily Show host and stand up comedian, has a confession worthy of a challenge on ‘Fear Factor’ – it’s an unfortunate incident involving a resilient ‘branch,’ an unwanted sauna, and a shoddy escape plan.

You can watch his kind of gross out story in a new 360 video series on youtube. It can be viewed online or with any virtual reality headset. If you are watching online or on a smart phone, just keep in mind that the best 360 results are in a Google Chrome browser. Safari totally doesnt support 360 playback for some reason—at least yet. It should be happening soon— So if you dont see a coherent picture, check out your browser.

Want to know more?

Step inside ‘The Confessional’, with Trevor Noah.

‘The Confessional’ is a 3D 360-degree virtual reality series.

Come face-to-face with the world’s comedy elite as they bare their souls to you. From a first date gone wrong, to an ongoing prank, to a nighttime joy ride, ‘The Confessional’ is an immersive, virtual vault of storytelling at its finest.

New episodes of the show come out every other Thursday.

A Felix & Paul Studios production, in collaboration with Just for Laughs and Google. —

ABOUT FELIX & PAUL STUDIOS:

Felix & Paul Studios has worked alongside a number of collaborators, including Cirque du Soleil, the Obama Foundation, Fox Innovation Labs, LeBron James, Funny or Die and others. The experience, ‘The People’s House – Inside the White House with Barack and Michelle Obama’ won the 2017 PrimetimePrimetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Original Interactive Program. You can find more experiences from Felix & Paul Studios on the Oculus and Daydream stores and Daydream stores

