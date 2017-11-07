TV shows starting in November and December

Feel like you’re in a television rut? Binge-watched all of Stranger Things already? Really annoyed at how early the fall finales are? Us too!

That’s why we wanted to remind you, and ourselves there’s still a lot of new shows to look forward to in November and December.

November brings us Chicago Med, Future Man, Marvel’s Runaways and more while December gives us The Crown, The Librarians and Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time.

Here’s every show you can wait in anticipation for:

November 1:

Stan Against Evil (IFC, Season 2)

Foursome (YouTube Red, Season 3)

November 2:

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, time slot premiere)

Young Sheldon (CBS, time slot premiere)

Mom (CBS, Season 5)

Life in Pieces (CBS, Season 3)

S.W.A.T. (CBS, new drama series)

Back (Sundance Now, new comedy series)

November 3:

Alias Grace (Netflix, new drama series)

Discovery TRVLR (YouTube/DiscoveryVR.com, new VR travelogue series)

Inside Secret Places with Chris Cuomo (HLN, new investigative series)

November 4:

Home Made Simple (OWN, Season 7)

Murder Made Me Famous (Reelz, Season 4)

November 5:

Shameless (Showtime, Season 8)

SMILF (Showtime, Season 2)

The Girlfriend Experience (Starz, Season 2)

Ride with Norman Reedus (AMC, Season 2)

Guy’s Big Project (Food Network, new cooking competition series)

November 6:

Independent Lens (PBS, Season 22)

Long Lost Family (TLC, Season 3)

Long Island Medium (TLC, Season 11)

The Healer (TLC, new unscripted series)

Stove Tots (FYI, new cooking competition series)

Rebecka Martinsson (Acorn TV, Season 1; U.S. premiere)

November 7:

Damnation (USA, new drama series)

The Curse of Oak Island (History, Season 5)

The Long Road Home (National Geographic Channel, new miniseries)

Teachers (TV Land, Season 2B)

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Amazon Prime, new animated kids series)

Hodges Half Dozen (TLC, new unscripted series)

Trivial Takedown (Fuse, new game show series)

November 8:

Iron Chef Showdown (Food Network, new cooking competition series revival)

Iron Chef: Beyond the Battle (Food Network, cooking competition recap series)

Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network, Season 4)

Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food Network, new baking competition series)

Homestead Rescue (Discovery, Season 3)

Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour (A&E, Season 2)

Hot Date (Pop, new sketch comedy series)

November 9:

The Cromarties (USA Network, new unscripted series)

November 10:

Extreme Cake Makers (Cooking Channel, new baking competition series)

It Happened Here (Reelz, new docuseries)

The Stalker Series (Reelz, new docuseries)

November 11:

Thursday Night Football (NBC, season premiere; moves from CBS)

Sesame Street (HBO, Season 48)

November 12:

All Def Comedy (HBO, news stand-up series revival)

AMC Visionaries: Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics (AMC, new docuseries)

Unexpected (TLC, new unscripted series)

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network, new cooking competition series)

No Activity (CBS All Access, new comedy series)

November 13:

Ill Behaviour (Showtime, new British comedy series)

November 14:

Future Man (Hulu, new comedy series)

November 15:

MythBusters (Science Channel, Season 15; new network)

Street Science (Science Channel, Season 2)

Religion of Sports (Audience Network, new docuseries)

The Trixie and Katya Show (Viceland, new talk show series; moved from November 1)

Most Expensivist (Viceland, new docuseries; moved from November 1)

November 17:

Longmire (Netflix, Season 6; final season)

Mudbound (Netflix, new limited series)

The Punisher (Netflix, new drama series)

November 18:

Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders (SundanceTV, new miniseries)

November 19:

Search Party (TBS, Season 2)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Last Judge Standing (Food Network, new reality competition series)

2017 American Music Awards (ABC, live awards special)

November 21:

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 3)

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu, new drama series)

The Profit (CNBC, Season 5)

November 22:

Godless (Netflix, new drama limited series)

November 23:

She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix, new dramedy series)

A Place to Call Home (Acorn TV, Season 5)

November 26:

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 28)

Patti LaBelle’s Place (Cooking Channel, Season 2)

November 28:

Glitch (Netflix, new drama series)

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia (Viceland, Season 2)

November 29:

Vikings (History, Season 5)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime, new dramedy series)

November 30:

Sheffield Real Estate (FYI, new unscripted series)

My Floating Home (FYI, Season 2)

November TBA:

Big Hero 6: The Series (Disney XD, new animated kids series)

The A Word (SundanceTV, Season 2)

Those Who Can’t (TruTV, Season 3)

Family Portrait (PeopleTV, new docuseries)

Love, Lies & Records (Acorn TV, new UK drama series)

Line of Duty (Acorn TV, Season 5)

Alibi (Acorn TV, new UK miniseries)

East West 101 (Acorn TV, Seasons 1-3)

December 1:

East Los High: Finale Event (Hulu; hourlong series finale special)

Dark (Netflix, new German drama series)

December 5:

Find My First Love (FYI, Season 1B)

December 6:

Shut Eye (Hulu, Season 2)

Knightfall (History, new drama series)

Happy! (Syfy, new drama series; moved from November 29)

December 8:

The Crown (Netflix, Season 2)

December 10:

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian (E!, Season 2)

December 15:

Wormwood (Netflix, new hybrid documentary/scripted series)

December 17:

A Christmas Story (Fox, live musical special)

December 20:

The Librarians (TNT, Season 4)

December 25:

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time (BBC America, Christmas special)

December TBA:

The Great American Baking Show (ABC, Season 3)

Fall TBA:

Free Rein (Netflix, new drama series)

Frontier (Netflix, new drama series)

Kiss Me First (Netflix, new drama series)

Lego Elves (Netflix, new animated series)

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy (Netflix, new reality series revival)

Llama Llama (Netflix, new kids series)

Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale (Netflix, new animated series)

Stretch Armstrong (Netflix, new animated series)

Super Monsters (Netflix, new animated series)

Kibaoh Klashers (Netflix, new animated series)

The End of the F***ing World (Netflix, new drama series)

The Worst Witch (Netflix, new kids series)

Watership Down (Netflix, new animated miniseries)

Trollhunters (Netflix, Season 2)

Kong: King of the Apes (Netflix, Season 2)

Lady Dynamite (Netflix, Season 2)

Untitled Stephen Colbert Donald Trump Project (Showtime, new animated comedy series)

The Stinky & Dirty Show (Amazon Prime, new animated kids series)

We’ll Meet Again (PBS, new documentary limited series)

Cash Cab (Discovery, Season 11; revived game show series)

Street Outlaws (Discovery, Season 10)

Moonshiners (Discovery, Season 7)

Edge of Alaska (Discovery, Season 4; final season)

Escobar’s Millions (Discovery, new docuseries; working title)

Killing Fields: Isle of Wight (Discovery, new docuseries; working title)

The Bush League (Discovery, new reality competition series; working title)

Win Big (MTV, new game show series)

Catfish: Trolls (MTV, new unscripted series)

Teen Mom New Jersey (MTV, new unscripted series)

WAGS Atlanta (E!, new unscripted series)

Bunk’d (Disney Channel, Season 3)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout (Disney XD, Season 3)

Star Wars Rebels (Disney XD, Season 4; final season)

Winsanity (GSN, Season 2)

Swedish Dicks, Private Investigators (Pop, new comedy series)

True Conviction (Investigation Discovery, new series)

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks (TruTV, new stand-up comedy series)

A Place to Call Home (Acorn TV, Season 5)

Strictly Come Dancing (BritBox, Season 15; U.S. premiere)

Red Dwarf (BritBox, Season 12; U.S. premiere)

I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! (BritBox, Season 17)

Paws & Claws (PeopleTV, new animal-focused series)