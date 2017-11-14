‘This Is Us’ top 10 reasons why Toby and Kate need premarital counseling [SPOILER ALERT]

We all love Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) from NBC’s This Is Us and we want them to succeed in all of their endeavors. However, they seem to have a major disconnect which needs to be resolved in order for them find their way from good for right now to living happily ever after with each other.

This Is Us is a show based on relationships, Toby and Kate have an exciting one and their love seems solid, but their communication isn’t always the best. For Toby, it was love at first sight. It took Kate a little longer to come around. His grand gestures are impressive, especially the way he responded to the baby news.



But, there seems to be a bit of underlying sabotage that goes on within this relationship.

Kate asks him not to do things (like show up to her audition) and he does them anyway. Toby seems to think he knows what’s better for her than she does. That doesn’t always leave a warm and fuzzy feeling, even though his intentions are good and so far they have worked out for the best.

However, if these actions continue, and we have no reason to believe that they will stop, Kate may tell him off and say to “Please, butt out of my life” or if things go on this way too long it could be an expletive-filled version of “Leave me the XXXX alone.”

Toby doesn’t seem to get Kate on a fundamental level. That is the opposite of Randall and Beth and Jack and Rebecca. Those couples are partners and they work through their issues together. They get each other. Kate and Toby kind of don’t…

We aren’t being cynical. The love between Toby and Kate is real, but in order to stand the test of time, they need to hash a few things out before they say their “I Dos” and enter the next chapter in their relationship.

Here are the top ten reasons why Toby and Kate need premarital counseling.