‘This Is Us’ top 10 reasons why Toby and Kate need premarital counseling [SPOILER ALERT]

THIS IS US, Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Toby, kate

We all love Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) from NBC’s This Is Us and we want them to succeed in all of their endeavors. However, they seem to have a major disconnect which needs to be resolved in order for them find their way from good for right now to living happily ever after with each other.

This Is Us is a show based on relationships, Toby and Kate have an exciting one and their love seems solid, but their communication isn’t always the best. For Toby, it was love at first sight.  It took Kate a little longer to come around.  His grand gestures are impressive, especially the way he responded to the baby news.


But, there seems to be a bit of underlying sabotage that goes on within this relationship.

Kate asks him not to do things (like show up to her audition) and he does them anyway.  Toby seems to think he knows what’s better for her than she does. That doesn’t always leave a warm and fuzzy feeling, even though his intentions are good and so far they have worked out for the best.

However, if these actions continue, and we have no reason to believe that they will stop, Kate may tell him off and say to “Please, butt out of my life” or if things go on this way too long it could be an expletive-filled version of “Leave me the XXXX alone.”

Toby doesn’t seem to get Kate on a fundamental level.  That is the opposite of Randall and Beth and Jack and Rebecca.  Those couples are partners and they work through their issues together.  They get each other.  Kate and Toby kind of don’t…

We aren’t being cynical.  The love between Toby and Kate is real, but in order to stand the test of time, they need to hash a few things out before they say their “I Dos” and enter the next chapter in their relationship.

Here are the top ten reasons why Toby and Kate need premarital counseling.

Page 1 of 1112345
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.