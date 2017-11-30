Watch: Gaten Matarazzo of ‘Stranger Things’ plays in a band that covers Pearl Jam

Just when you thought the kids from Stranger Things couldn’t get any cooler, news like this comes along. Gaten Matarazzo — who plays Dustin in Stranger Things — is also a member of a band, and a recent post features the 15-year-old actor covering a song by Pearl Jam.

The band’s name is Work In Progress, composed of teenagers that look roughly the same age as Matarazzo and being based in New Jersey.

Their Instagram page features the Pearl Jam cover, in which they play “Porch” — a song off the rock band’s 1991 album Ten.

Sorry this is burry, but we know that most of you guys didn’t get to hear us play so here’s porch by Pearl Jam. Definitely one of our favorites!!!! @pearljam A post shared by Work In Progress (@work_in_progress_band) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

The caption reads, “Sorry this is [blurry], but we know that most of you guys didn’t get to hear us play so here’s porch by Pearl Jam. Definitely one of our favorites!!!!!””

There’s also another video in which the band can be heard covering “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World.

Extremely high quality jam!@jimmyeatworld @gatenm123 @carmen_matarazzo @grayson_00 @__grifin__ A post shared by Work In Progress (@work_in_progress_band) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

Despite their young age, the young teenagers don’t sound half bad. Before being cast in Stranger Things, Matarazzo played Gavroche in Les Miserables on Broadway — in which he had to sing on a regular basis.

The band consists of six members, one of whom is also Matarazzo’s sister — who recently performed the National Anthem with him at a Met’s game.

Work In Progress has an upcoming show on Dec. 2 but, unfortunately, Gaten Matarazzo won’t be able to make the performance due to a “previous contractual agreement,” according to AV Club. However, he is set to play at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park on Dec. 29, and tickets are already available.

Check out some of our Stranger Things Season 2 recaps by clicking here, and make sure to keep your eyes out for anything that these kids might be doing next. Seriously, it looks like the sky is the limit for all of them.