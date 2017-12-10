10 actors we want to see nominated for best lead performance at the Oscars this year

And also have a pretty good chance at being nominated

We are officially right in the heat of awards season. The Golden Globes are set to take place on Jan. 7, the Oscar nominations following a few weeks later on Jan. 23 and several other awards shows (such as the Gotham Awards and National Board of Review) having already taking place.

That means things are heating up in just about every category — one of them being the race for best lead actor.

This year, there’s a lot of competition amongst the actors. There’s a few obvious front-runners in the midst, but also a handful of well-established performances that have an outside chance to sneak in there.

There were also a lot of performances from actors that we LOVED this year, and we’re hoping they score a nomination for the work they did. So, we’ve listed ten performances from male actors in 2017 that we hope get recognized by the Academy.

Obviously, they can’t all be chosen, as there are only five available slots. Still, we figured we’d give these actors some recognition even if the academy doesn’t.

Here’s our list: