2017 Netflix Binge-Watching: The Series that Shaped Your Year

Netflix – Binge-watching in review

2017 would not have been complete without binge-watching a few Netflix series.

According to the streaming service subscribers worldwide “watched more than 140 million hours per day (that’s a little more one billion hours per week in case you were wondering).” This all started on day one of 2017, which fell on a Sunday also noted as the most popular day to binge-watch.

Similiar to how Facebook takes some of your most memorable photos and events and puts them in a review, Netflix did the same with the shows you watched. In just four categories, Netflix gives you the shows that shaped and defined your 2017.

Similar to a good book, these were the shows you just could not walk away from until it was finished. The shows you devoured were the shows you indulged in and when they were over, you craved another season.

American Vandal 3% 13 Reasons Why Anne with an E Riverdale Ingobernable Travelers The Keepers The OA The Confession Tapes

2017 was a pretty rough year and the shows you savored added humor to the craziness that took place in the world. These were the shows you took your time to watch and digest because while these shows brought laughter, they also touched upon some heavy topics.

The Crown Big Mouth Neo Yokio A Series of Unfortunate Events GLOW Friends from College Ozark Atypical Dear White People Disjointed

Many people know that if you don’t want spoil alerts, STAY OFF THE INTERNET. The shows that got you cheating are shows that you just you went ahead of your significant other to watch. These were the shows brought thrill and suspense in your life and you just could not wait around for “bae” to catch up on.

Narcos 13 Reasons Why Stranger Things Orange is the New Black Sense8 Black Mirror Marvel’s The Defenders Marvel’s Iron Fist Ozark MINDHUNTER

“A family that Netflixes together, stays together.”

Of course, we made that up, but the shows in this category made Netflixing a family affair. These are the shows that families made an event to enjoy with one another.





Stranger Things 13 Reasons Why A Series of Unfortunate Events Star Trek Discovery Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Riverdale Fuller House Chef’s Table Atypical Anne with E

So, this was your Netflix binge-watching in review presented by the streaming service.

Let us know if you think Netflix nailed how you binge-watch.