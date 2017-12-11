75th annual Golden Globes – Complete 2018 nominee list

The nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes were announced early this morning and were presented LIVE at the Beverly Hilton by Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Sharon Stone, and Kristen Bell.
Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.
Some notable nominations include The Disaster Artist, The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies and Outlander.
The Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, of which Meryl Streep was awarded last year, has not been announced as of yet.
For the Globes 75th anniversary, Will and Grace‘s Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, will host a two-hour anniversary special on Dec. 13.
The awards will be given out from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, with Seth Meyers hosting.
Here are the nominees for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards:
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly’s Game
Best Original Score (Motion Picture)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Foreign Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
Ferdinand – ‘Home’
Mudbound – ‘Mighty River’
Coco – ‘Remember Me’
The Star – ‘The Star’
The Greatest Showman – ‘This Is Me’
Best Television Series (Drama)
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Best Television Series (Comedy)
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – Glow
Issa Rae – Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
Best Supporting Actress (Television)
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl