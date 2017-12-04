ABC’s 25 Days of Christmas – When to watch classic shows and movies

It’s that time of year again – ABC’s 25 Days of Christmas takes over Freeform for the month of December! Not sure when your favorite show is on? Check out this schedule:
Friday, December 1
- 7:30am/6:30c Eloise at Christmastime
- 11am/10c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 1pm/12c Jack Frost (1979)
- 2pm/1c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:35pm/2:35c The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 4:35pm/3:35c Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
- 7:05pm/6:05c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 9:15pm/8:15c Elf
- 11:25pm/10:25c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 1:30am/12:30c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
Saturday, December 2
- 7am/6c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 9am/8c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- 9:30am/8:30c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 1:05pm/12:05c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 3:10pm/2:10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:50pm/3:50c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 7pm/6c Elf
- 9:10pm/8:10c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 11:50pm/10:50c The Polar Express
Sunday, December 3
- 7am/6c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- 7:30/6:30c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 9am/8c A Dennis the Menace Christmas
- 11:05am/10:05c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 1:10pm/12:10c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 2:15pm/1:15c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:55pm/2:55c The Polar Express
- 6:05pm/5:05c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 8:45pm/7:45c The Santa Clause
- 10:50pm/9:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
Monday, December 4
- 7:30am/6:30c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 11am/10c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 12:30pm/11:30c Arthur Christmas
- 2:30pm/1:30c The Santa Clause
- 4:35pm/3:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 6:40pm/5:40c Elf
- 8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12am/11c Four Christmases
Tuesday, December 5
- 7:30am/6:30c The Mistle-Tones
- 12:30pm/11:30c Four Christmases
- 2:30pm/1:30c Angry Angel
- 4:35pm/3:35c Elf
- 6:45pm/5:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 8:55pm/7:55c The Polar Express
- 12am/11c Eloise at Christmastime
Wednesday, December 6
- 7:30am/6:30c Snowglobe
- 12pm/11c Angry Angel
- 2:05pm/1:05c Eloise at Christmastime
- 4:15pm/3:15c Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
- 6:45pm/5:45c The Polar Express
- 8:50pm/7:50c Elf
- 12am/11c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Thursday, December 7
- 7am/6c Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
- 11am/10c Snow Day
- 1pm/12c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 2:35pm/1:35c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 4:45pm/3:45c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 6:50pm/5:50c Elf
- 9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
- 12am/11c A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Friday, December 8
- 7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy
- 7:30am/6:30c A Dennis the Menace Christmas
- 11am/10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:40pm/11:40c Eloise at Christmastime
- 2:45pm/1:45c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story Marathon
- 4:50pm/3:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
- 6:50pm/5:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
- 9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
- 11:30pm/10:30c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
- 12am/11c Arthur Christmas
Saturday, December 9
- 7am/6c Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July
- 9:05am/8:05c Eloise at Christmastime
- 11:10am/10:10c Arthur Christmas
- 1:15pm/12:15c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
- 3:25pm/2:25c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
- 5:55pm/4:55c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
- Santa Clause Double Feature
- 6:25pm/5:25c The Santa Clause
- 8:35pm/7:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12:55am/11:55c Jack Frost (1979)
Sunday, December 10
- 7am/6c Jack Frost (1979)
- 8am/7c Snow Day
- 10:05am/9:05c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 12:10pm/11:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 2:15pm/1:15c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 4:20pm/3:20c The Santa Clause
- 6:30pm/5:30c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 8:40pm/7:40c Elf
- 10:50pm/9:50c Four Christmases
- 1am/12c The Year Without a Santa Claus
Monday, December 11
- 7am/6c The Bells of Fraggle Rock
- 7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 11am/10c The Little Drummer Boy
- 11:30am/10:30c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 1:35pm/12:35c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 2:40pm/1:40c The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 3:40pm/2:40c Four Christmases
- 5:50pm/4:50c Elf
- 8pm/7c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
- 9pm/8c The Polar Express
- 12am/11c Eloise at Christmastime
Tuesday, December 12
- 7am/6c Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
- 7:30am/6:30c Eloise at Christmastime
- 11am/10c Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
- 12:10pm/11:10c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 2:20pm/1:20c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4pm/3c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 6:40pm/5:40c The Polar Express
- 8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause
- 12am/11c Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
Wednesday, December 13
- 7am/6 ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
- 7:30am/6:30c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 11am/10c Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
- 12:10pm/11:10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 1:50pm/12:50c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 4:30pm/3:30c Elf
- 6:40pm/5:40c The Santa Clause
- 8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12am/11c The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 1am/12c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Thursday, December 14
- 7am/6c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 8:30am/7:30c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
- 11am/10c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- 11:30am/10:30c Christmas Cupid
- 1:30pm/12:30c Elf
- 3:40pm/2:40c The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 4:40pm/3:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 6:45pm/5:45c Four Christmases
- 8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12am/11c Angry Angel
Friday, December 15
- 7am/6c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 9am/8c The Little Drummer Boy
- 11am/10c Eloise at Christmastime
- 1pm/12c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 3pm/2c Angry Angel
- 5pm/4c Four Christmases
- 7:10pm/6:10c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 9:20pm/8:20c Elf
- 11:30pm/10:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 1:30am/12:30c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
Saturday, December 16
- 7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy
- 7:30am/6:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 9:35am/8:35c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- 10:05am/9:05c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 11:35am/10:35c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 1:05pm/12:05c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 2:45pm/1:45c The Polar Express
- 4:55pm/3:55c The Santa Clause
- 7:05pm/6:05c Elf
- 9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 11:55pm/10:55 Christmas with the Kranks
Sunday, December 17
- 7am/6c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 8:30am/7:30c Christmas with the Kranks
- 10:40am/9:40c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:20pm/12:20c The Polar Express
- 2:30pm/1:30c Disney’s Prep & Landing
- 3pm/2c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- 3:30pm/2:30c The Santa Clause
- 5:35pm/4:35c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 8:15pm/7:15c Disney’s Frozen
- 10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Monday, December 18
- 7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy
- 7:30am/6:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 8:35am/7:35c Four Christmases
- 10:40am/9:40c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12:50pm/11:50c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 3:25pm/2:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 5:30pm/4:30c Disney’s Frozen
- 8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 9pm/8c Elf
Tuesday, December 19
- 7am/6c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
- 9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 12:20pm/12:20c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 1:20pm/12:20c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 3:30pm/2:30c The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 4:30pm/3:30c Elf
- 6:40pm/5:40c Christmas with the Kranks
- 8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12am/11c Angry Angel
Wednesday, December 20
- 7am/6c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- 9:30am/8:30c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 10:30am/9:30c Angry Angel
- 12:30pm/11:30c Eloise at Christmastime
- 2:30pm/1:30c The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 3:30pm/2:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 4:35pm/3:35c Christmas with the Kranks
- 6:40pm/5:40c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 8:50pm/7:50c Elf
- 12am/11c Four Christmases
Thursday, December 21
- 7am/6c Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
- 8am/7c Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
- 8:30am/7:30c Jack Frost
- 9:30am/8:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 10:35am/9:35c Eloise at Christmastime
- 12:35pm/11:35c Holiday in Handcuffs
- 2:35pm/1:35c Christmas with the Kranks
- 4:35pm/2:35c Four Christmases
- 6:40pm/5:40c Elf
- 8:50pm/7:50c The Polar Express
- 10:55pm/9:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 12am/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Friday, December 22
- 7am/6c Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
- 8am/7c Christmas with the Kranks
- 10:05am/9:05c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 11:05am/10:05c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 1:15pm/12:15c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 2:20pm/1:20c The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 3:20pm/2:20c Arthur Christmas
- 5:25pm/4:25c The Polar Express
- Santa Clause Double Feature
- 7:30pm/6:30c The Santa Clause
- 9:40pm/8:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 11:50pm/10:50c Elf
Saturday, December 23
- 7am/6c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 9:10am/8:10c Four Christmases
- 11:15am/10:15c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:50pm/11:50c Elf
- 3pm/2c The Santa Clause
- 5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 7:10pm/6:10c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 9:20pm/8:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 12am/11c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Sunday, December 24
- 7am/6c A Dennis the Menace Christmas
- 9:05am/8:05c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 11:05am/10:05c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 12:10am/11:10c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 2:15pm/1:15c The Polar Express
- 4:25pm/3:25c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 6:35pm/5:35c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 9:15pm/8:15c Elf
- 11:25pm/10:25c The Santa Clause
- 1:30am/12:30c ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Monday, December 25
- 7am/6c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
- 7:30am/6:30c Disney’s Prep & Landing
- 8am/7c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- 8:30am/7:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 11am/10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:35pm/11:35c The Polar Express
- 2:35pm/1:35c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 4:45pm/3:45c The Santa Clause
- 6:45pm/5:45c Elf
- 8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12am/11c Four Christmases