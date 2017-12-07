Andrea Rene Podcast Interview

Andrea Rene is someone to watch. Whether or not you are a gamer, it is only a matter of time before this smart, funny and fearless redhead becomes a household name.

Right now, she can be seen in her weekly video commentary on the What’s Good Games podcast and is co-host of the video game news show Kinda Funny Games Daily. Her website describes her as being “Video Game Lover, Entertainment Geek.”

Andrea Rene grew up in North Dakota. She went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from the University of Minnesota with B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Her senior thesis was on how the images of women in hip-hop music affect young women’s perspectives on sexuality. After saving some money, she moved to California and started by taking work where she could and she started getting hosting, writing and producing work bit by bit and built an impressive resume.

Andrea has covered Comic-Con and dozens of video game and tech conventions including GDC, PAX, E3, and CES. She was co-host of GameFly’s Game Center, was a recurring guest on Weekend Confirmed, as well as writing and hosting daily news for Clevver Games. She’s been featured on Spike TV, VICE, IGN, ABC, DC All Access, Logitech GTV, Gamespot, GameTrailers TV and more.

In 2017, she produced and hosted the Raise Your Game Facebook Live stage. She was also a guest contributor for YouTube Live at E3, IGN, and Gamespot.

The hard-working and gracious Andrea Rene spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com. Check out this great, informal chat straight from Andrea’s car phone to find out what makes this incredibly vivacious young woman tick!

