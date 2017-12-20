Anna Kendrick and Darlene Love play ‘Christmas’ on classroom instruments with Jimmy Fallon

Tis the season.

Jimmy Fallon’s popular Classroom Instruments segment returned to The Tonight Show on Dec. 18 as Darlene Love and Anna Kendrick stopped by to preform a rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

The premise is simple: Fallon and The Roots bring in various artists to play some of their popular songs backstage. The catch, however, is that the whole thing has to be performed with classroom instruments — things like a tambourine, xylophone, etc.

Fallon chose to bring in the holiday spirit this year with Love’s popular “Christmas” song. Fallon was given a wood block, Questlove on handicappers and Captain Kirk dawning a Ukulele, all while Love and Kendrick sat and sang in the front.

Darlene Love performing “Christmas,” which was originally released in 1963, became something of an annual tradition as she would regularly appear on David Letterman’s The Late Show around this time of year to spread some holiday cheer, before Letterman retired in 2015.

This is also the five-year anniversary of the Classroom Instruments segment, as it began in 2012 when Fallon brought in Mariah Carey to preform “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Of course, let’s not forget Anna Kendrick in all of this (because who would ever, EVER want to forget Anna Kendrick?) She’s proven time and again that’s she’s an incredibly talented singer — seen on the screen in the Pitch Perfect films and The Last Five Years. This falls right in her wheelhouse, as she once again reminds us why we love her so much.

Kendrick can also be seen in the upcoming Pitch Perfect 3, which hits theaters nation wide on Dec. 22.

Other guests who have appeared on Fallon’s Classroom Instruments include Ed Sheeran, Fleetwood Mac and Migos.

Check out The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s YouTube channel to find all those videos, and watch the Anna Kendrick + Darlene Love “Christmas” edition below.