Ashly Burch: 5 things you need to know about the Best Performance nominee before The Game Awards

Ashly Burch, born on June 19, 1990, is a well-known actresses, vocalist, singer and writer. She’s appeared in countless video games, live action movies, and various anime and animated shows. She also is one of the hosts of Geek & Sundry’s Unplugged series.

RELATED: The Game Awards – Reveals and trailers we hope to get

This year, Burch has been nominated for Best Performance at the annual Game Awards for her work in Horizon Zero Dawn.

Burch provides the voice to Aloy, a young archer who is living in a world that has become overrun by giant robots. The game, which was released in 2017, was developed by Guerrilla Games and released by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It’s now available for purchase for PlayStation 4.

With Burch’s nomination, we’re counting down the top five things you need to know about the talented celebrity before The Game Awards. Check out this list, as well as some of the other one’s we’ve done for other nominees such as Halfcoordinated, Shroud and Dr. DisRespect. Then make sure to come back on Dec. 7 to see our coverage of The Game Awards.