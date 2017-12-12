Bella Thorne replies to nasty Tweet saying she was molested

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne is known for posting revealing photos on social media, but this time followers got a bit more than a show.

Criticizing Bella’s recent photo, which she commented on her outfit saying, “I would f**k this suit if I could,”  Twitter user @MusicDatum made a nasty comment about molestation.

What happened next was not what people expected. Bella replied to the comment saying, “Yeah I was. So it wasn’t Disney.”

She went on to post an original tweet which reads, “The world can be a sick place sometimes :/”

The mean comments didn’t stop, however.

Thankfully, the haters were quieted by love and support.

Bella hasn’t come forward to talk about who, when or where the incident occurred.

Angela Corry

Managing Editor

I am a writer at heart, boss by nature and the managing editor of TheCelebrityCafe.com.