Bella Thorne replies to nasty Tweet saying she was molested

Bella Thorne is known for posting revealing photos on social media, but this time followers got a bit more than a show.

Criticizing Bella’s recent photo, which she commented on her outfit saying, “I would f**k this suit if I could,” Twitter user @MusicDatum made a nasty comment about molestation.

What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested — POWERinTHEnameJESUS (@MusicDatum) December 8, 2017

What happened next was not what people expected. Bella replied to the comment saying, “Yeah I was. So it wasn’t Disney.”

Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney https://t.co/rXasG4pqov — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 8, 2017

She went on to post an original tweet which reads, “The world can be a sick place sometimes :/”

The world can be a sick place sometimes :/ — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 8, 2017

The mean comments didn’t stop, however.

Sometimes? Just be glad your rich n famous because you’d see how bad it is every day — J.Silva (@gsilva420) December 10, 2017

Agreed — Vesna (@Ahumanbeing18) December 10, 2017

And that’s why you’re a complete mess ?.. ok. — Alexis Paxtor (@ShakiraLautner) December 9, 2017

Thankfully, the haters were quieted by love and support.

You be you girl. Because no matter what no one one can ever take that from you — Hailey Alexis (@HaileyA68795636) December 9, 2017

I’m sorry people are so cruel you don’t deserve any of the cruelty you receive and I just want to let you know that you have so many people who love and support you and will always be there for you❤️❤️❤️ — no its becky/Bekah💖 (@Bekahhh001) December 9, 2017

Bella hasn’t come forward to talk about who, when or where the incident occurred.