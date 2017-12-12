Bella Thorne replies to nasty Tweet saying she was molested

Bella Thorne is known for posting revealing photos on social media, but this time followers got a bit more than a show.
Criticizing Bella’s recent photo, which she commented on her outfit saying, “I would f**k this suit if I could,” Twitter user @MusicDatum made a nasty comment about molestation.
What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested
What happened next was not what people expected. Bella replied to the comment saying, “Yeah I was. So it wasn’t Disney.”
Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney https://t.co/rXasG4pqov
She went on to post an original tweet which reads, “The world can be a sick place sometimes :/”
The world can be a sick place sometimes :/
The mean comments didn’t stop, however.
Sometimes? Just be glad your rich n famous because you’d see how bad it is every day
Agreed
And that’s why you’re a complete mess ?.. ok.
Thankfully, the haters were quieted by love and support.
You be you girl. Because no matter what no one one can ever take that from you
I’m sorry people are so cruel you don’t deserve any of the cruelty you receive and I just want to let you know that you have so many people who love and support you and will always be there for you❤️❤️❤️
Bella hasn’t come forward to talk about who, when or where the incident occurred.