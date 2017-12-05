Billy Bush says to Donald Trump: You said that

Billy Bush has penned an op/ed for the New York Times telling Donald Trump, you said, “Grab ’em by the p***y!”

The incident happened back in 2005. Back then, Billy Bush was a young reporter for Access Hollywood and Donald Trump was the talent behind Celebrity Apprentice.

When the story came to light, Bush was fired and Trump was elected president.

Now, Bush is standing up not only for himself but for the women Trump allegedly abused.

As he talks about each woman and their allegations, he writes, “I believe her.”

What he says about his role in the incident? The same story he had when the tape was released – he was young and stupid and following the lead of a man who was not only a prominent figure in Hollywood but a successful businessman. A man who helped further Bush’s own career by being “America’s highest- rated bloviator.”

“My segments with Donald Trump when I was just a correspondent were part of the reason I got promoted. NBC tripled my salary and paid for my moving van from New York to Los Angeles. Was I acting out of self-interest? You bet I was. Was I alone? Far from it… “None of us were guilty of knowing enabling our future president. But all of us were guilty of sacrificing a bit of ourselves in the name of success.”

Ironically, when the Bush was first suspended an inside source commented that “Somewhere in New York, Matt Lauer is having a big belly laugh.” Lauer was recently terminated by NBC for allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate workplace behavior.

Read the full transcript of Billy Bush’s New York Times op/ed about Donald Trump here.