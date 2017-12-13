Bon Jovi, Nina Simone and Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 inductee list has been released!

Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, the Cars and Nina Simone will be inducted into the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, while Sister Rosetta Tharpe will be given an Early Influence award at Cleveland’s Public Hall on April 14.

Bon Jovi is the youngest group to be inducted this year and is the only one on the list who began recording after the 1970s, according to Rolling Stone. It isn’t until 25 years after the release of an artist’s first album or single that they qualify for the honor. They also won the fan nomination with over a million votes.

Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi shared a thank you message on Twitter, saying, “Thank you. Thanks for inducting us into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Long time coming, but it’s finally here.”

Nominees don’t always make it into the Hall of Fame. Kate Bush, Eurythmics, The J. Geils Band, Judas Priest, LL Cool J, MC5, the Meters, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Link Wray and the Zombies were all nominated this year and didn’t make the cut.

inductees typically reunite to perform together in their original order, and many of this year’s group are looking forward to the reunions.

HBO will air an edited version of the show later in the month and SiriusXM will have a radio broadcast as well.