Bon Jovi wins fan vote for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by a landslide

Bon Jovi was the clear winner in the fan vote for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018, receiving 1,162,146 votes, but does that mean that he is a shoo-in to be inducted into the Hall of Fame? It is likely, very likely, but not a guarantee.

The top five-fan voted music performers/groups only count as one of more than 800 total ballots.

Though the past five years the top fan vote-getters like Kiss, Chicago, Journey, Rush and Stevie Ray Vaughn have been inducted according to Cleveland.com.

Fan voters well allowed to cast one ballot for five bands during the voting period that ended on Tue. Dec. 5.

It was reported that Moody Blues, Dire Straits The Cars and Judas Priest rounded out the top five bands.

Jon Bon Jovi shared his gratitude to his fans on via Twitter.

There are 19 nominees in total for 2018, including the following listed alphabetically, Bon Jovi, Kate Bush, The Cars, Depeche Mode, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, Judas Priest, Link Wray, LL Cool J, MC5, The Meters, Moody Blues, Nina Simone, Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and The Zombies.

The inductees will be announced Wed., Dec. 13 and the ceremony will take place April 14 in Cleveland.

Bon Jovi, TheCelebrityCafe.com wishes the band luck.

