Brian Bloom: 5 things you didn’t know about Best Performance nominee before The Game Awards

Brian Bloom, born on June 30, 1970, is an American actor and screenwriter. The 47-year old star was born in Merrick, New York and developed an interest in acting at a young age. He first broke out in Sergio Leone’s film Once Upon a Time in America (1984) and has since appeared in various films such as Smokin’ Aces (2006), Right at Your Door (2006) and The A-Team (2010).

Bloom also has done quite a lot of work in video game voiceovers, starting in 2004 when he provided additional voices for EverQuest II. He must have done something right because his voice has now appeared in over 100 different video games since then; including Call of Duty, Dead Space 2, Gears of War 3, Batman: Arkham Origins and Titanfall.

This year, Brian Bloom has been nominated for Best Performance at the annual Game Awards for his work Wolfenstein II: The New Colssus — a game taking place in 1961 that depicts an alternate world in which the Nazis control America.

To celebrate his nomination, we’re listing the top five things you need to know about Brian Bloom before The Game Awards. Browse through our list, check out some of the other lists we’ve created for other Game Awards nominees (people like Ashly Burch, Halfcoordinated and Shroud), and then tune into The Game Awards on Dec. 7.