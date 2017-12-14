Bye Felicia! Robin Roberts throws major shade at Omarosa during Good Morning America

Robin Roberts tossed some major shade at former Trump Administration’s Omarosa during this morning’s edition of Good Morning America.

Roberts keeps it pretty cool, so seeing her so annoyed is something to watch.

Basically, Omarosa was her usual annoying self during an interview with Roberts’ co-host Michael Strahan. She refused to share the full story of how she got booted from the White House, saying only that it is ‘a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.’

Roberts reacted in a way that brings us great pleasure, saying, “She said she has a story to tell and I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. Yeah, she will. Bye Felicia.”

If you aren’t sure what she meant by that, the phrase “Bye Felicia” comes from Friday a 1995 Ice Cube stoner movie and is used ‘to get anyone out of your face.’

Watch Roberts below as she slays throwing shade: