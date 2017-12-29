Chance the Rapper criticizes use of racial undertones in Netflix’s ‘Bright’

In case you needed any more evidence that Netflix’s Bright is not a good movie, Chance the Rapper has added his voice to the criticism of the film.

More specifically, Chance wasn’t a fan of the “shallow” race allegories that the film tried to portray. He took to his Twitter to write, “Wondering how you guys are feeling about the lynched ork [sic] in #Brightmovie.”

He continued, “I found the way they tried to illustrate americas racism though the mythical creatures to be a little shallow” and “I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life. The characters in #Bright live in a timeline where racism is gone… cause we hate ork now.”

Wondering how you guys are feeling about the lynched ork in #Brightmovie — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

I found the way they tried to illustrate americas racism through the mythical creatures to be a little shallow. #Brightmovie — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life. The characters in #Bright live in a timeline where racism is gone… cause we hate ork now 🤨 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

Others jumped in with their own thoughts about the film, to which Chance also responded.

If I had to complain about anything…. it’s about the indirect relationship of orcs to black people. That was weird to me. — Scartoon (@Scartoonmusic) December 27, 2017

I think the idea is that they’re a step below bottom of the spectrum blackness. Which is why Will’s character, the Mexican cop and the ork have that dialogue in the street. https://t.co/LaFMysw2WG — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

One user suggested that Bright wasn’t “trying to make a metaphor,” to which Chance responded: “I tried to look at it that way but a few minutes into the movie and they make [Will’s] character say ‘Fairy Lives don’t Matter.”

I tried to look at it that way but a few minutes into the movie they make wills character say “Fairy Lives don’t Matter” https://t.co/j721N38cdR — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

Bright writer Max Landis responded to said Tweet, saying “I believe the ‘Fairy Lives Don’t Matter’ line was n ad-lib by Will Smith, but I don’t know for sure.”

I believe the "Fairy Lives Don't Matter" line was an adlib by Will Smith, but I don't know for sure. — WATCH DIRK GENTLY ON NETFLIX JANUARY 5th (@Uptomyknees) December 21, 2017

I’m sorry, but is anyone else a little confused as to how the writer of the movie wouldn’t know if a line was ad-libbed or written into the script?

Nevertheless, the points that Chance the Rapper raises are all valid and match much of the criticism that the film has been getting.

Directed by David Ayer and starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, Bright is a fantasy-type movie about orcs who are cops, elves who are rich, etc. It’s being described as the Training Day meets Lord of the Rings mashup that no one asked for — a summary that’s all too accurate.