Chance the Rapper and Jeremih unexpectedly drop ‘re-wrapped’ Christmas mixtape

Looks like Christmas is coming early this year, as Chance the Rapper and Jeremih are giving their fans the ultimate gift: a re-wrapped edition of their 2016 mix-tape Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.

The new track features nine brand new songs, in addition to last year’s initial releases. In addition, there’s a piano version of “Strange at the Table” thrown on in the end.

NEW ALBUM w/ @Jeremih is

LIBERATED and FREE! #MerryChristmasLilMama #ReWrapped

DOWNLOAD

NINETEEN unedited bangerz with all the curse words

NOW AVAILABLE on https://t.co/8rOIFuczrj

— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 19, 2017

And the real kicker? It’s all totally free, in true Chance the Rapper fashion (God bless him). You can download the whole thing by clicking here, or it’s available to listen to on SoundCloud here.

The new songs feature drumming contributions from both Common and Lena Waithe, as well as more commentary from comedian Hannibal Buress.

“I guess these motherf*ckers really love Christmas!” he jokes in “Lil Bit (Interlude).” “Two Christmas albums? Jesus Christ! No pun intended.”

The project was originally announced a week ago by Chance the Rapper, via Variety. “Me and @jeremih quietly made a free Chicago Christmas Soundcloud project last year and it was so fun we just ran it back,” he said. “#merrychristmaslilmama will be available EVERYWHERE next week wit a gang of new altxmas bangerz. Shout Common & Lena Waithe for playing new drums on every track on this project.”

The official track-list for Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: Re-Wrapped now reads:

Disc One:

1. “All the Way”

2. “Snowed In”

3. “Stranger at the Table”

4. “Joy”

5. “I’m Your Santa”

6. “Shoulda Left You”

7. “The Tragedy”

8. “Chi Town Christmas”

9. “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama”

Disc Two:

1. “Down Wit That” (an all out jam and a half)

2. “Lil Bit (Interlude)”

3. “Held It Down”

4. “Big Kid Again”

5. “Let It Snow”

6. “Family For”

7. “Ms. Parker”

8. “One More Cry” (My personal favorite of the whole album)

9. “Are U Live”

10. “Stranger At The Table (Piano Remix)”

