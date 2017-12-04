Claudia Black: 5 things you probably didn’t know about the Game Awards nominee

Claudia Lee Black was born on Oct. 11, 1972, in Sydney, Australia. She was educated in Sydney but has since lived all around the world — including in New Zealand, Spain, Canada, United States and the United Kingdom.

Black got involved in acting in Australian and New Zealand films and shows, first landing a role as Sandra in Home and Away in 1992. Now, she’s been in 11 films (including Pitch Black, Stargate: Continuum and Rango) and 25 different shows (such as NCIS and Rick and Morty).

Video games are another area Black has broken into, having played distinguished and rememberable roles like Daro’Xen in Mass Effect, Samantha Byrne in Gears of War, Morrigan in Dragon Age and Chloe Frazer in Uncharted.

It’s Black’s recent role in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy that earned her a nomination for Best Performance at The Game Awards this year. This Uncharted outing throws Frazer in the middle of the Indian wilderness, trying to find the Tusk of Ganesh.

To honor Black’s nomination, we’re listing the top five things you need to know about the actress before The Game Awards. Check out the list, take a look at some of the lists we’ve made for other nominees (such as Ashly Burch, Brian Bloom and Halfcoordinated) and then tune into The Game Awards on Dec. 7.