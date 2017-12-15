Colton Haynes returning to ‘Arrow’

Star City is going to be seeing a familiar face very soon.

The CW recently announced that Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf) will be making a brief return to Arrow to reprise his role as Roy Harper aka Arsenal. Harper was one of the Green Arrow’s original sidekicks and looks to be returning to help his former partner who is going through desperate times.

Haynes joined Arrow as a recurring character throughout season 1 and was quickly promoted to a regular cast member for season 2. He exited the show at the end of season 3 but left the window open for a potential return.

Executive Producers Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle are thrilled to have Haynes returning to Arrow.

“Roy is called back to Star City to help resolve an urgent matter with high stakes for the team. His short visit turns into something surprising when he reunites with Thea and sparks a change in both of their lives that will have long-lasting consequences…”

The fall finale of Arrow saw several members of Team Arrow leave due to issues they were having with Oliver Queen. It looks like Arsenal will step up in a time of need to help the Green Arrow maintain order in Star City.



Arrow returns with new episodes on Thursday, January 18th only on The CW.