Corey Feldman vindicated! Tapes given to police in 1993 found

Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman has been ahead of the #MeToo movement for a long time.

Corey Feldman said that he gave the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office names of abusers back in 1993, but they said he didn’t.  Today it was announced that these missing tapes of that interview had been found.

Feldman has been telling the truth the whole time.

Fox News reported this important finding on Tuesday, Dec. 5 with Kelly Hoover, SBCSO Public Information Officer.

“In a container which included the original reports from the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office located some detective working copies of audio recordings made during the investigation. A copy of Mr. Feldman’s interview was located.” Hoover added, “Due to the fact that this case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, we are unable to comment further and any documentation or evidence related to this case is exempt from release.”

Feldman said he talked about the sexual predators when he was questioned about the late Michael Jackson, who Feldman still insists was not a pedophile. While going through the boxes regarding Michael Jackson, they found the tapes and will turn them over to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Feldman, known most for his work in The Goonies, Stand By Me and The Lost Boys is trying to raise $10 million to make a film about the sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Corey Feldman will likely have a lot more to say about this in the days and weeks to come.

