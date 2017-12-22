Damaris Phillips, Food Network icon gives yummy tips for holiday leftovers

Damaris Phillips grew in popularity on the Food Network after winning season 9 of Next Food Network Star and she hosted her own show Southern at Heart.  She can now be seen on The Bobby and Damaris Show on Food Network with Bobby Flay.

Holidays are a special time for her and she took the time to share some great tips on what to do to transform leftovers into yummy day two and three meals and snacks.   A Harris Poll recently found that 8 in 10 people say leftovers are the best thing about hosting a holiday meal. But, sometimes not everyone wants the same meal for days at a time.  Phillips suggestions are sure to be crowd-pleasers.

Some of her tips include starting with your holiday shopping.  Be sure not to only get items for that holiday meal, but also pick up items to restock the pantry with items like eggs, milk, cheese, mayonnaise, canned goods and especially crackers that can help turn leftovers into fabulous breakfasts, snacks or casseroles.

Phillips is from Kentucky and earned a degree in Culinary Arts from Jefferson Community and Technical College.  She worked as a culinary instructor before making it big on the Food Network.  She prides herself on bringing  Southern cuisine to the world.  She also co-stars on Southern and Hungry with Rutledge Wood on Cooking Channel.

Damaris Phillips spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about her new show and cookbook Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy (yep, she married a vegetarian), what is her signature dish, what people should do with their leftovers to take things up a notch using popular Keebler crackers,  where on Pinterest to go to find more great recipes and more.

See the full interview here:

Damaris Phillips may be seen on the Food Network and check out these recipes at www.pinterest.com/Keebler and www.pinterest.com/CarrsCrackers

 

