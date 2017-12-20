Deadpool gets into the Christmas spirit by killing the Elf on the Shelf

Or rather, turning it into a “f*cking kebob.”

With Christmas now being less than a week away, Wade Wilson is breaking into the holiday spirit the only way he knows how — pairing the infamous Elf on a Shelf figure with a Deadpool action figure.

The idea originally came from Twitter user @highlandersteve, who posted a photo of the antihero hoisting the Elf on a Shelf into the air with his katanas.

“Our elf gets no respect,” Steve tweeted to star Ryan Reynolds in the original post, which ended up going viral and gaining over 4,000 likes.

His Elf ways are not going to save him pic.twitter.com/GSzlQCwTlR — Steve (@highlandersteve) December 18, 2017

Ryan Reynolds responded to the tweet in true Wade Wilson fashion. “This would make my daughter cry for a hundred years and I have no intention of converting it into wallpaper for her bedroom ceiling, you sick bastard,” he wrote.

This would make my daughter cry for a hundred years and I have no intention of converting it into wallpaper for her bedroom ceiling, you sick bastard. https://t.co/72tWtGvgEt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 18, 2017

If that doesn’t get you into the Christmas spirit, then we don’t know what will. I think it’s fair to say that we all can get a little overwhelmed with the Elf on a Shelf ordeal (who came up with such a creepy concept, really?) and seeing Wilson extract full bloody revenge is somewhat consoling.

Deadpool is set to return to the big screen next summer with Deadpool 2. The franchise is facing recent controversy or at least uncertainty, as the property has been bought by Disney and fans now wonder what lies in store for the infamous Merc with a Mouth. Deadpool star T.J. Miller, who is currently still signed on for the sequel, has also recently been accused of sexual assault.

Deadpool 2 will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.