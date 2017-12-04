December box office opens with ‘Coco’ repeating as champion

Coco didn’t have a problem repeating as box office champion this weekend as we saw no new wide releases open. The animated film saw a 49% drop during its second weekend and brought in $26.1 million.

Coco now has grossed over $100 million domestically after only 12 days of release. The film also did well at the international box office and now stands with a worldwide box office of $280 million.

The rest of the top five stayed the same as Justice League repeated at second place with $16.6 million and is now closing in on $200 million domestically. I think it’s going to be a struggle for this film to try and reach Man of Steel’s domestic gross of $291 million.

Wonder came in third place with $12.5 million and is approaching $90 million domestically. The film expanded its international market and the worldwide gross has reached $100 million.

Thor: Ragnarok brought in $9.7 million to pass $290 million domestically. Once the film passed $300 million, it will become the 10th film in the MCU to gross at least $300 million domestically.

Daddy’s Home 2 rounds out the top five with $7.5 million. The film passed $80 million domestically and I think the film’s final gross will finish right around $90-$95 million.

Lady Bird’s reviews have been excellent so far and the film finished in seventh place and has brought in $17 million domestically. It is the fourth largest domestic release for A24 and should increase as it expands to a wider release throughout December.

The Disaster Artist opened in a limited release and finished in twelfth place. The film brought in $1.2 million and is hoping to increase profits when the film expands to more theaters.

Coco might have a chance at a third week at number one as we only have one wide release opening. The action comedy Just Getting Started starring Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Disney: $35.8 million (-30%)

Warner Bros.: $16.6 million (-24.1%)

Lionsgate: $12.9 million (-10%)

Paramount Pictures: $7.9 million (-5.3%)

20th Century Fox: $6.8 million (-6.4%)

A24: $5.9 million (+1.5%)

Fox Searchlight: $4.7 million (+0.3%)

STX Entertainment: $3.6 million (-1.5%)

Sony Pictures: $1.9 million (-2.6%)

Next week’s openings: Just Getting Started