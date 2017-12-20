Guillermo del Toro weaves a dramatic tale with ‘The Shape of Water’

On December 22, the latest film by Guillermo del Toro will open everywhere. Entitled The Shape of Water, the movie unfolds a story seemingly pulled straight out of ancient times. It evokes an age of storytelling in which mythological creatures went hand in hand with people – but set in a comparatively modern world. Perhaps this perceived incongruousness is what leads some to perplexion. Even so, del Toro’s latest venture already boasts a wide array of awards and nominations. It would seem – not for the first time – the director’s work has a polarizing impact on audiences.

Set in 1962 America, The Shape of Water follows a woman named Elisa (Sally Hawkins) through her day-to-day life. She is part of the cleaning crew at a secret government laboratory. Our heroine is mute and appears to go through life with only a couple friends. One such friend, Zelda (Octavia Spencer), is with her when they stumble upon a creature being studied at the facility. If you have seen the poster or trailer, you already have a sense of what develops.

Another beautiful creature from del Toro

As audiences have come to expect from Del Toro, the creature design is on point. While not revolutionary in profile or overall feel, the details and expressions bring the character to life. Of course, including an aquatic being among the leads in a serious film comes with some high-risk factors. To their credit, it seems the creators chose to lean into this over-the-top tendency, rather than deny it. The entire production took on a ’60s feel, with what one would usually describe as slight over-acting and perhaps overly definitive character profiles. However, in the landscape of this world, it fits well. The color palettes and cinematography were well-chosen and beautifully executed. They took on a vintage tone, despite the use of the modern technique. Overall, this picture was visually grounded in real life and yet somehow entirely apart from it.

The cast all turned in strong performances, seemingly embracing the nuanced and affected world they became a part of. While the story did not come across as “believable,” it seems clear that was not the point. The Shape of Water is a distant echo from tales in which the lines around humanity were perhaps blurrier than they are today. Back then, sirens, nymphs and centaurs walked the earth and consorted with people. This film takes on a similar air, asking audiences to suspend their idea of what makes a creature human enough to walk among us.

Audiences looking for a visually interesting film, with an unusual – by modern standards – story are sure to enjoy this movie. However, those who want to keep their mermaids animated and their heroes in chiton will likely be perplexed, or even put off, by The Shape of Water. In either case, dinner conversation afterward is such to be interesting.