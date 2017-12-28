Dick Clarke’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performers and hosts

The annual New Year’s Eve celebrations would not be complete without Dick Clarke’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Ryan Seacrest marks 2017/18 as his 12th year hosting the party. He will be joined by Jenny McCarthy on the ground in New York City. Headlining in Times Square will be legendary Mariah Carey. She is joined by performances from Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland.

Then over on the West Coast, Ciara hosts festivities. Headling from The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas is Britney Spears, who hasn’t performed on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve since 2002. Other performances include Kane Brown, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Fitz & The Tantrums, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Portugal. The Man and Hailee Steinfeld, and all-star collaborations from Alessia Cara and Zedd, G-Eazy and Halsey, Khalid with Marshmello, Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line, and Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line and watt.

Lucy Hale will bring us the celebration from New Orleans for the second year. Performances there include Imagine Dragons from the Allstate Fan Fest and Walk The Moon will take the stage leading up to the midnight countdown and stunning fleur-de-lis drop near Jackson Square.

The show begins at 8:00 p.m. EST on The ABC Television Network Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Follow the show on social:

Facebook: Facebook.com/NewYearsRockinEve

Twitter: @NYRE

Instagram: @rockineve

Snapchat: officialnyre

Tumblr: nyre.tumblr.com

Hashtag: #RockinEve

Website: newyearsrockineve.com