Both Dolan Twins make the cut on the top ten most tweeted about celebrities of 2017

It’s confirmed: Ethan is more popular than Grayson.

Twitter has released their annual list of the most-tweeted-about celebrities of 2017, according to Tube Filter. While it’s filled with many names that one might expect, it also includes a couple of up-and-coming YouTubers: The Dolan Twins.

Ethan (@EthanDolan) placed eight on the list, while Grayson (@GraysonDolan) came in tenth, respectively.

The Dolan Twins, both 17 years old, share a YouTube channel (Dolan Twins) with well over 4.7 million subscribers. They began their careers on Vine in 2013, later moving to YouTube when the application shut down. They are also currently signed to AwesomenessTV.

The Dolan Twins have also had a big 2017, which is why it makes sense they cracked Twitter’s list. In September, they both joined the cast of MTV’s Total Request Live reboot, which premiered on Oct. 2. They also won Creator of the Year at the 2017 Streamy Awards, and Time Magazine selected both of them in their “30 Most Influential Teens of 2017” list.

The rest of the list released by Twitter includes the South Korean boy band Bangtan Boys (@BTS_twt) in first place, followed by Seventeen (@pledis_17), Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello), Justin Bieber (@justinbieber), Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm), Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial), Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles), Ethan Dolan, Monsta X (@OfficialMonstaX) and Grayson Dolan.

And, just for the record, Donald Trump (not all that surprisingly) came in first in the most-tweeted-about elected leaders category. Most-retweeted tweets went to a guy who was promised free chicken nuggets for a year by Wendy’s if he got 18 million retweets. He only got 3.6 million, but Wendy’s still gave them to him.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Catch the Dolan Twins on MTV’s Total Request Live, or on their YouTube channel, or doing whatever it is they plan to do next.