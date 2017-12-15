Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual misconduct by five women

Dustin Hoffman faces new accusations of sexual misconduct as five more women come forward.

The new allegations include an accusation that he exposed himself to a friend of his daughter, Cori Thomas in 1980, molested another woman during the production of 1987’s Ishtar and put his fingers inside of Melissa Kester in the back of a station wagon that the same year.

These allegations came out during Variety‘s ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Additional allegations came out through Hollywood Reporter and include Anna Graham Hunter who at the tender age of 17 faced daily sexual comments and groping by Hoffman on the set of Death of a Salesman.

It was on the same set that Kathryn Rossetter that Hoffman allegedly would stick his fingers inside of her and took inappropriate pictures of her while he squeezed her breasts.

Other allegations echo these stories, from sexual foot rubs to inserting fingers in plain sight of other people, including his wife and their significant others. The women were all in their teens or early twenties at the time of the alleged assaults.

Hoffman’s attorney Mark A. Neubauer of Carlton Fields Jordan Burt responded in a letter to Variety’s owner Penske Media Corp., calling the accusations against the actor “defamatory falsehoods.”