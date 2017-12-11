Dylan Sprouse doesn’t watch brother Cole on ‘Riverdale’

“Don’t tell my brother”

Identical twins, Cole and Dylan Sprouse, may have started their acting careers together, but that doesn’t mean they want to stay on the same path.

In fact, while Cole is starring in television’s Riverdale, Dylan is focusing on movies and his new role in the thriller, Dismissed.

The sexy twins are very supportive of one another, but that seems to have limits. Dylan admitted in an interview with IndieWire that he has only seen one episode of Riverdale. He’s just not that into watching television.

The news isn’t a surprise to Cole, however. He admitted to Elle back in April, “[Dylan] supports the show…. I don’t know if he enjoys it. This kind of programming has never really been our flavor of choice.”

And while the duo are off on separate projects, Dylan says he misses seeing his brother regularly. “The only thing that kind of stinks is that it generally means that we’re away from each other for long periods of time and we’re both very close so it’s very hard with him living in Vancouver year round and not seeing him very much. When we do reunite and hang out, it’s very nice.”

We wish success to both Dylan and Cole in their adventures.