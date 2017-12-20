Emily from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is getting her own sequel

If you saw or read The Devil Wears Prada, you’re most likely curious what happened to the character of Emily — one of the supporting assistants at Runaway magazine. Well, there’s some good news: Lauren Weisberger, author of The Devil Wears Prada, has announced that Emily is getting a novel all to herself.

Emily Charlton, who was played by Emily Blunt in the film, was Miranda Priestly’s (Meryl Streep) first assistant before Andy (Anne Hathaway) joined the team. While The Devil Wears Prada then paints Andy to be the main protagonist, the new novel will follow Emily around after the events of the first book.

The new story will be titled When Life Gives You Lululemons, and will take place in the suburbs of Greenwich, Connecticut. Emily has reportedly left Runaway and Miranda, and now works as a high-powered image consultant. Her new client is an A-lister named Karolina Hartwell, who is trying to overcome a DUI.

Weisberger posted a photo of the novel’s cover to Instagram, saying “So thrilled to share with you the cover of my next book, WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LULULEMONS, out summer ’18!”

Entertainment Weekly also has an exclusive look at When Life Gives You Lululemons, offering the chance to read an expert from the first chapter. The intro starts with Emily at a New Year’s Eve part at Gigi Hadid’s house, only to then get a call that one of her clients in New York is misbehaving. She makes the decision to fly out to try and control the situation and, finally, head home.

You’ll be able to read When Life Gives You Lululemons on June 5, when it hits shelves nationwide. No word yet on whether it will get The Devil Wears Prada film adaptation treatment from Fox 2000 Pictures yet, but here’s to hoping.