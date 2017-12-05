Everything you need to know about The Game Awards

The Game Awards are live this Thurs. Dec. 7 and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the show, the nominees, guest presenters and teasers.
On Thursday, join us on Twitter for our live-blog of the event @celcafe.
And for all our gaming coverage in your inbox, sign up for our newsletter here.
2017 Game Awards Nominees – Horizon Zero Dawn, Persona 5, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda
Norman Reedus and others to present at The Game Awards this Thursday
The Game Awards – Reveals and trailers we hope to get
The Game Awards to host a Student Game Award Competition for the first time
Game Award Nominees for Best Score/Music
#TRENDINGGAMER
Guy Beahm aka Dr. DisRespect, Game Award for Trending Gamer Nominee and five fun facts
Andrea Rene gamer five fun facts about this Game Award for Trending Gamer Nominee
Shroud: 5 things you probably didn’t know about The Game Awards nominee aka Michael Grzesiek
Halfcoordinated: 5 things you need to know about Clint Lexa before The Game Awards
#BESTPERFORMANCE
Ashly Burch: 5 things you need to know about the Best Performance nominee before The Game Awards
Brian Bloom: 5 things you didn’t know about Best Performance nominee before The Game Awards
Claudia Black: 5 things you probably didn’t know about the Game Awards nominee