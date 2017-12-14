The FCC votes to end Net Neutrality laws that were made two years ago

This is bad.

In a 3-2 vote held on Dec. 14, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has ruled against the net neutrality rules that were put in place two years ago.

These rules (which are very long and complicated to read, but we’ll do our best to break it down) were set during the Obama Administration and prevented internet providers from blocking traffic and altering loading speeds by offering paid users faster service. They also classified internet providers as common carriers, making sure there was strong legal backing behind them.

Now, bypassing the “Restoring Internet Freedom” order, these rules are no longer in effect. Essentially, the FCC is no longer serving as a regulator over the internet, instead of giving it to the FTC.

The FTC, then, is all about trade (via Tech Crunch). While the FTC aims to keep companies in line with antitrust and merger investigations, they will be unable to make rules to regulate net neutrality like the ones the FCC set in place.

We’re disappointed in the decision to gut #NetNeutrality protections that ushered in an unprecedented era of innovation, creativity & civic engagement. This is the beginning of a longer legal battle. Netflix stands w/ innovators, large & small, to oppose this misguided FCC order. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 14, 2017

Basically, the freedom of using the internet is in trouble here. The new rules, for the most part, don’t restrict internet providers from doing as they please. The only requirement, according to The Verge, is that they publicly state what they’re doing.

Chairman Ajit Pai and Republican Commissioners Brendan Carr and Michael O’Reilly were the ones to vote in favor of the order. Democratic Commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel voted against it.

This is an egregious attack on our democracy. The end of #NetNeutrality protections means that the internet will be for sale to the highest bidder. When our democratic institutions are already in peril, we must do everything we can to stop this decision from taking effect. https://t.co/8GGrJFMdrU — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 14, 2017

“I dissent from this fiercely spun, legally lightweight, consumer-harming, corporate-enabling Destroying Internet Freedom Order,” Commissioner Clyburn said via Tech Crunch. “There is a basic fallacy underlying the majority’s actions and rhetoric today: the assumption of what is best for broadband providers is best for America. What saddens me is that the agency that is supposed to protect you is abandoning you. But what I am pleased to say is that the fight to save net neutrality does not end today. This agency does not have the final word. Thank goodness.”

Twitter:$14.99/month

Snapchat:$9.99/month

YouTube:$19.99/month

Netflix:$9.99/per movie

Google: $1.99/per search Retweet and support #NetNeutrality if you want all the above FREE Text BATTLE To 384-387

Call 202-759-7766 DONT GIVE UP WE CAN DO THIS WEVE ALREADY DONE IT TWICE — Shawn Mendes (@ImHighKeyShawn) December 14, 2017

Following this vote is an inevitable lawsuit, suggesting that all hope is not lost. The District of Columbia Circuit Court has twice denied net neutrality regulations in the past, meaning they could very well do it again. The commission is allowed to change its mind and un-do the order, but they aren’t allowed to do so for “arbitrary and capricious” reasons according to The Verge.

Guys we are literally SO CLOSE. 17/50. If we can pass 25/50 WE'VE GOT IT MADE. NOW MORE THAN EVER, TEXT "BATTLE" TO 384-387 . TWEET YOUR REPS. CALL THEM. REMEMBER TO BE POLITE. #NetNeutrality — spice (@hottonasupaisu) December 14, 2017

“I dissent from this rash decision to roll back net neutrality rules,” Commissioner Rosenworcel said via Tech Crunch. “I dissent from the corrupt process that has brought us to this point. And I dissent from the contempt this agency has shown our citizens in pursuing this path today. This decision puts the Federal Communications Commission on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of the law, and the wrong side of the American public.”

The following states are suing Trump's FCC in order to preserve #NetNeutrality

California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, NY, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, Washington. — Christie Walker (@LaChristie) December 14, 2017

The effects of the order will not take place immediately, but rather — should they go unchallenged — begin sometime early next year as they first have to be entered in the federal register.