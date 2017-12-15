First poster for female-led ‘Oceans’ reboot, ‘Ocean’s 8,’ has been released

Warner Brothers unveiled the first official poster for their upcoming female-led reboot of the Oceans franchise, Ocean’s 8.

“Join the dream scheme,” the caption reads. “#Oceans8 hits theaters June 2018.”

The poster features all eight of the female stars of the film, standing in some sort of red background. These stars are Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

Bullock will be playing the lead, Debbie Ocean, in the film. Debbie is the estranged sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney) of the original Oceans films. The plot will revolve around Debbie assembling a crew to pull off an impossible heist at New York City’s yearly Met Gala.

Also appearing in the film will be Matt Damon, reprising his role as Linus Caldwell, Richard Armitage, Dakota Fanning and James Corden. The villain will be played by Damian Lewis, one of Debbie’s ex-lovers and the target of the robbery.

“It’s really fun,” Bullock told Entertainment Weekly. “Imagine all eight of us crammed into a makeup trailer in the morning. You think that it would be disastrous, but it was heaven, all of us just sharing information, all of us doing three jobs with families, our other jobs, the juggling. And then we get to shoot this movie together.”

Bullock also says that, if Ocean’s 8 catches on, a sequel wouldn’t be out of the question. She told Entertainment Weekly, “Things have changed as people realize we need to step up our game, have something as good if not better. If something strikes a chord, an Ocean’s 9 would be ideal.”

Ocean’s 8 is being directed by Gary Ross, best known for The Hunger Games and Seabiscuit. Ross wrote the screenplay with Olivia Milch. George Clooney and original Ocean’s 11, 12 and 13 director Steven Soderbergh are attached as producers.

Ocean’s 8 will hit theaters on June 8, 2018.