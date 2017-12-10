Flu season is here, it is time to get vaccinated!

flu, vaccinated

Flu season is here and while it is important for everyone to get vaccinated, it is especially important for people over 65 to get inoculated from this virus that can be deadly.  Doctors are saying that this year has the possibility of being one of the most deadly Flu seasons in the past decade.

Here are some interesting Flu facts:

  • More than 90% of annual flu-related deaths occur in adults age 65 and older
  • Older adults are hospitalized 10-30 times more than younger adults
  • Months after recovering from flu symptoms, older adults may still be at a higher risk of a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular problems

The vaccine helps your body recognize what to look for in the flu so it will start fighting it right away.  Something cool to know is that there are many different kinds of flu vaccines.  There is even a new option being developed for vegan people as most existing vaccines use products derived from eggs.

Flu season typically runs from August or September to early spring.

Dr. Adam Welch, on behalf of the American Pharmacists Association, and Gina Venditti, with the Physician Assistant Foundation, spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com  about the difference between the flu and a cold, why vaccinations are so important, why certain populations such as seniors are more at risk of contracting the flu and more.

Flu season is upon us.  Please get yourself and your loved ones to the doctor or the pharmacy for the shot.  Find out where you can get a Flu vaccination near you here.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!