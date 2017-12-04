The Game Award nominees for Best Score/Music are as diverse as the games they are attached to. While most of the nominees hail from Japan, Cuphead composer Kristofer Maddigan is from Canada and the team behind the music for Destiny2 including Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin and C. Paul Johnson are American.

Salvatori, who often works with Marty O’Donnell, is most known for his composing work on the Halo series. Lewin has already earned several awards, including four Primetime Emmy nominations and three M.P.S.E. Golden Reel Awards. C. Paul Johnson won the 2005 Game Developer’s Choice Award for Best Audio along with the Bungie sound team: Marty O’Donnell and Jay Weinland.

In 2009, Maddigan a is percussionist, drummer and composer based in Toronto Artist’s Diploma in percussion from the prestigious Glenn Gould School at the Royal Conservatory of Music. Cuphead has been getting lots of favorable mentions because of its nod to classic cartoons.

NieR: Automata was scored by Keiichi Okabe of Final Fantasy fame along with Keigo Hoashi.

The composer of Persona 5, Shoji Meguro works for Atlus and is also known for his guitar work.

Super Mario Odyssey was scored by three people. Naoto Kubo studied at Berklee College of Music and he worked with Aruze Gaming from 2011 to 2013. Shiho Fujii works for Nintendo. She has written music for New Super Mario Bros. Wii, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Mario Kart 8, and Splatoon. Koji Kondo is well-known for his involvement in numerous titles in the Mario and The Legend of Zelda series of video games.

The music from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was composed by Yasuaki Iwata and Manaka Kataoka, her maiden name was Manaka Tominaga both work for Nintendo EAD.

