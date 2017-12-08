The Game Awards – Complete winners list

The Game Awards created an amazing viewing experience last night, hosted by Geoff Keighley. From the orchestra to the reveals it was a quite an experience – even if we’re still arguing over whether Vacation Simulator is going to be worth playing.
Then, of course, we had an overwhelming amount of VR announcements.
Announced at The #GameAwards2017, Accounting+ will be released on PlayStation VR on December 19, with preorders currently available.https://t.co/5NwmODVVub pic.twitter.com/zBgdsGGMf8
— IGN (@IGN) December 8, 2017
Then we had some amazing wins for the women gamers. Encouraging young girls to go into science and math is great, but gaming, that’s going to be the next place women rule.
Yay for the woman icon in games! Let’s get more of our girls into the industry! #TheGameAwards
— TheCelebrityCafe.com (@celcafe) December 8, 2017
And of course, Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead presenting made the night.
For those who didn’t stay to watch the show, here are the night’s winners.
Best Chinese Game – jx3 HD
Best eSports Team – Cloud9
Meet the eSports teams nominated for The Game Awards
Best eSports Game – Overwatch
Trending Gamer – Guy Beahm
Guy Beahm aka Dr. DisRespect, Game Award for Trending Gamer Nominee and five fun facts
Best Student Game – Level Squared
Best Independent Games – Cuphead
Best Handheld Game – Metroid: Samus Returns
Best Sports/Racing Game – Forza Motorsports 7
Best Strategy Game – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Best Family Game – Super Mario Odyssey
Best Fighting Game – Injustice 2
Best Role Playing Game – Persona 5
Best Action/Adventure Game – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Action Game – Wolfenstein II
Brian Bloom: 5 things you didn’t know about Best Performance nominee before The Game Awards
Best VR/AR Game – Resident Evil 7: BioHazard
Best Mobile Game – Monument Valley 2
Best Ongoing Game – Overwatch
Games for Impact – Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Best Performance – Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Melina Juergens – 5 things to know about The Game Awards nominee
Best Audio Design – Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Best Score/Morning – Nier: Automata
Best Art Direction – Cuphead
Kristofer Maddigan, nominee for Best Score/Music for Game Awards [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Best Narrative – What Remains of Edith Finch
Best Game Direction – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Andrea Rene: The Game Awards nominee talks about gaming, her dream job and more [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]