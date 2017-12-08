The Game Awards – Complete winners list

The Game Awards created an amazing viewing experience last night, hosted by Geoff Keighley. From the orchestra to the reveals it was a quite an experience – even if we’re still arguing over whether Vacation Simulator is going to be worth playing.

Then, of course, we had an overwhelming amount of VR announcements.

Announced at The #GameAwards2017, Accounting+ will be released on PlayStation VR on December 19, with preorders currently available.https://t.co/5NwmODVVub pic.twitter.com/zBgdsGGMf8 — IGN (@IGN) December 8, 2017

Then we had some amazing wins for the women gamers. Encouraging young girls to go into science and math is great, but gaming, that’s going to be the next place women rule.

Yay for the woman icon in games! Let’s get more of our girls into the industry! #TheGameAwards — TheCelebrityCafe.com (@celcafe) December 8, 2017

And of course, Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead presenting made the night.

For those who didn’t stay to watch the show, here are the night’s winners.

Best Chinese Game – jx3 HD

Best Debut Indie Game – Cuphead

Best eSports Team – Cloud9

Best eSports Player – Lee Sang-Hyeok “Faker”

Best eSports Game – Overwatch

Trending Gamer – Guy Beahm

Best Student Game – Level Squared

Best Independent Games – Cuphead

Most Anticipated Game – The Last of Us Part II

Best Handheld Game – Metroid: Samus Returns

Best Sports/Racing Game – Forza Motorsports 7

Best Strategy Game – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Best Family Game – Super Mario Odyssey

Best Fighting Game – Injustice 2

Best Role Playing Game – Persona 5

Best Action/Adventure Game – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Action Game – Wolfenstein II

Best VR/AR Game – Resident Evil 7: BioHazard

Best Mobile Game – Monument Valley 2

Best Ongoing Game – Overwatch

Games for Impact – Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Best Performance – Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Best Audio Design – Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Best Score/Morning – Nier: Automata

Best Art Direction – Cuphead

Best Narrative – What Remains of Edith Finch

Best Game Direction – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

