‘Game of Thrones’ may not return until 2019. Say it ain’t so?

Game of Thrones fans around the world are likely in a fetal position after Sophie Turner, the stunner who plays Sansa Stark may have let it slip that the show isn’t expected to return until sometime in 2019.

The final six episodes may be worth a wait, but more than a little over a year seems excessive. However, as annoyed as fans may be with this piece of gossip, it is unlikely that any big fan will not watch the final season, even if they are angered by the wait.

While it will be exciting to see the natural blond go red again to play Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, it still sucks to think we have to wait so long to see what happens with Sansa, Tyrion, Cersei, Jon, Daenerys, Jamie, Podrick, Arya and the rest of the people who occupy Westeros.

Now, no one is saying that showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss should sacrifice excellence for expediency, but still, more than a year does seem a bit excessive.

HBO technically hasn’t announced a release date, so Turner could have misspoken, but not likely.

Game of Thrones is on HBO and is still streaming so you can re-watch the entire series again and try to find more hidden clues.