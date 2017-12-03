Geoffrey Rush steps down from Australian Academy after being accused of inappropriate behavior

Pirates of the Caribbean and National Geographic’s Genius star Geoffrey Rush has resigned as president of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts. This decision follows allegations, arising earlier this week, of inappropriate behavior.

“Certain recent media reports have made untenable allegations concerning my standing in the entertainment community,” Rush said in a statement to the Associated Press. “It is unreasonable that my professional colleagues should be somehow associated with such allegations. In the circumstances, I have decided to step aside in my ambassadorial role as president of AACTA effective immediately and until these issues have been resolved.”

This move comes just a few days before the AACTA’s award ceremony was set to take place in Sydney.

The Sydney Theater Company brought the allegations of Rush forward, saying they had received a complaint of misconduct that had taken place during a King Lear production in early 2016 from an anonymous source.

Rush, however, has denied the claim. “Mr. Rush has not been approached by the Sydney Theatre Company and the alleged complainant nor any representative of either of them concerning the matter you have raised,” his lawyers, HWL, said in a statement via Variety. “In other words, there has been no provision of any details, circumstances, allegations or events that can be meaningfully responded to.”

He went on: “It is a great disappointment to Mr. Rush the STC has chosen to smear his name and unjustifiably damage his reputation this way. Not to afford a person their right to know what has been alleged against them, let alone not inform them of it but release such information to the public, is both a denial of natural justice and is not how our society operates.”

Further details of the event have not yet been released. However, the AACTA did provide a statement of their own, via Indiewire. “AACTA acknowledges the decision today of Geoffrey Rush to voluntarily step aside as President of AACTA and accepts and respects his decision to do so,” they said. “We have been deeply concerned about the situation and support a course of action that both respects Geoffrey’s rights to the presumption of innocence and due process, but also acknowledges good corporate governance in these circumstances.”

Rush has been nominated for Academy Awards four times in the past, winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for Shine in 1996. He began as president of the AACTA in 2011 and hosted the awards show in 2012.

The AACTA Awards are still being held as scheduled, on Dec. 4 at 4:00 a.m. EST.